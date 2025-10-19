New independent bookstore to open in Miami County

PIQUA — A new independent bookstore will open in Miami County next month.

Indigo & Co. is located at 329 N Main Street in Piqua. They will host a grand opening event on Nov. 1, according to a social media post from the business.

The event will start at 10 a.m. and customers will have the chance to pick up a drink from Lovewell Coffee Co. or a snack from Kelliann’s Cookies.

The shop will offer new and used books, vintage and locally sourced clothing, bookish accessories, and gifts and trinkets, according to the post.

For more information, follow their social media pages.

