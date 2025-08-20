New Kroger coming to Preble County community

By WHIO Staff

EATON — Kroger is set to open a new store in Eaton, marking a $19 million investment in the community.

The grand opening of the store, scheduled to open on Aug. 29 at 1707 N. Barron Street, will feature a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 7:30 a.m.

The store will officially open at 8 a.m., and the first 150 customers will receive a $20 Kroger gift card.

The event will include product samples and giveaways throughout the weekend.

“Our significant investment in Preble County and the city of Eaton with this new location and services represents our ongoing commitment to the local community, which we’ve been part of since 1949,” Jenifer Moore, corporate affairs manager, said.

The new Kroger location will offer a variety of services, including Kroger PickUp, Starbucks, Murray’s Cheese, a Pharmacy with a drive-thru, and a Fuel Center that opened last week.

This expansion is part of Kroger’s broader plan to invest $130 million in 2025 across Ohio, Indiana, and Kentucky.

