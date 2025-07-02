New law bans ticket, arrest quotas for law enforcement

By WHIO Staff

A new law prohibits law enforcement agencies from requiring officers to meet quotas for writing traffic tickets or making arrests.

Senate Bill 114 was signed into law by Gov. Mike DeWine on Tuesday.

Supporters of the bill hoped it would help law enforcement focus on other crimes.

“What our bill does is say you can’t mandate a certain amount of tickets. It’s just an arbitrary number,” Representative Kevin Miller (R-Newark) said.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol already banned quotas as a part of their collective bargaining agreement.

