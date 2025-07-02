New law bans ticket, arrest quotas for law enforcement

A new law prohibits law enforcement agencies from requiring officers to meet quotas for writing traffic tickets or making arrests.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Senate Bill 114 was signed into law by Gov. Mike DeWine on Tuesday.
Supporters of the bill hoped it would help law enforcement focus on other crimes.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs verdict: Not guilty on racketeering count, sex trafficking charges
- 2-year-old dies in apartment; 2 in custody
- PHOTOS: Local home hits market for $2.5M with saltwater pool and in-home theater
“What our bill does is say you can’t mandate a certain amount of tickets. It’s just an arbitrary number,” Representative Kevin Miller (R-Newark) said.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol already banned quotas as a part of their collective bargaining agreement.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group