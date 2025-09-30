New law for Ohio drivers under 21 to go into effect today

New law for Ohio drivers under 21 to go into effect today FILE PHOTO. (David Prahl/iStock)
By WHIO Staff

OHIO — A new law for Ohio drivers under 21 will go into effect today.

Starting today, drivers under 21 must take driver’s education classes in order to get their license.

This is a big change from the original Ohio law, which only required drivers 18 and under to take driver’s ed.

The new law is a part of the budget that Ohio Governor Mike DeWine signed into law earlier this year.

The law makes sure young people getting behind the wheel are ready to do it.

