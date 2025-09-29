New law for Ohio drivers under 21 to take effect; state launches app

The state announced the launch of a new driver safety app, coinciding with a new law requiring enhanced training for drivers under 21.

This follows updates to the state’s driver education law, approved by Gov. Mike DeWine earlier this year as part of Ohio’s two-year budget.

Previously, drivers aged 18 and older could opt out of full training requirements or take a shortened course.

However, under the new law effective September 30, anyone 21 and under must complete a full driver’s education course and 50 hours of supervised practice.

DeWine stated that 58% of fatal crashes last year involved drivers aged 18 and 19.

