New outdoor classroom unveiled at local elementary school

SPRINGBORO — Springboro Schools has unveiled a new outdoor classroom at Clearcreek Elementary, designed to enhance learning through an interactive environment.

The vibrant outdoor classroom aims to bring learning to life in the fresh air, sparking curiosity, creativity, and meaningful connections among the district’s youngest learners.

This project was made possible by the fundraising efforts of the Clearcreek Elementary PTO, in collaboration with Principal Carrie Corder, first-grade teacher Krista Curry, and kindergarten teacher Jenna Hetzler.

The shared vision of creating a dynamic space where students can learn, explore, and collaborate beyond traditional classroom walls has now become a reality.

Why Outdoor Learning?

Research continues to show that outdoor education offers powerful benefits for young learners, including:

Improved focus, attention, and reduced stress

Enhanced creativity and curiosity, which boost critical thinking and problem-solving skills

Increased social interaction, cooperation, and the development of key social-emotional skills

Greater student engagement through hands-on, sensory-rich learning experiences

A deeper connection to nature, building lifelong environmental stewardship

Outdoor Classroom Features

The thoughtfully designed outdoor classroom space includes:

Special square tables with smooth writing surfaces–ideal for whole group or small group instruction, peer collaboration, and projects

Movable, collaborative TenJam benches that support flexible seating and peer interaction

Double-sided, magnetic chalkboard dividers to create interactive learning zones

A portable Bluetooth speaker system with a microphone for engaging and clear outdoor instruction

The new outdoor classroom is expected to provide a unique educational experience, fostering a deeper engagement with learning among Clearcreek Elementary students.

