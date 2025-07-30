New pickleball facility opens in Miami Valley

Pickleball Kingdom (Pickleball Kingdom)
By WHIO Staff

CENTERVILLE — A new pickleball facility has opened in the Miami Valley.

Pickleball Kingdom recently opened at 985 South Main Street in Centerville.

The facility features 13 indoor courts, equipment and room rentals, and on-site catering.

Memberships start at $30 a month.

More information can be found here.

