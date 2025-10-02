New Pilates studio opening in Centerville

CENTERVILLE — A new Pilates studio is gearing up to open in Centerville next week.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

BODYBAR Pilates will open Oct. 6 at 5268 Cornerstone North Boulevard.

Owner Steffeny Hanley said the studio’s mission is to “cultivate a balanced, athletic, and real community.”

TRENDING STORIES:

“Our expert-led classes cater to all fitness levels in a welcoming environment, utilizing state-of-the-art Pilates equipment. We welcome everyone to come in and try Pilates at our studio and see how it can help anyone achieve their long-term fitness goals,” Hanley said.

Hanley has been a Pilates instructor for six years. She was inspired to start her journey after being diagnosed with rheumatoid arthritis. Pilates helped her to move, heal, and grow stronger.

BODYBAR Pilates was founded in 2012.

More information on BODYBAR Pilates can be found here.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group