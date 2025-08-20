New pizza restaurant announces opening date in Montgomery County

Bella Sorella Pizza Photo contributed by Bella Sorella Pizza (via Facebook) (Bella Sorella Pizza (via Facebook) /Bella Sorella Pizza (via Facebook))
By WHIO Staff

CLAYTON — A new pizza restaurant is set to open in Montgomery County next month.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Bella Sorella Pizza announced in a social media post that it will officially open on Sept. 12.

It will be located at U.S. 40 between Esther Price and the Kleptz YMCA.

TRENDING STORIES:

The restaurant said it will be open for dinner service only from Sept.12-15.

It will start regular lunch and dinner hours on Sept. 17.

Bella Sorella Pizza said on its website that its “passion is all about fresh food, family, and the community.”

It will specialize in wood-fired pizza.

They have been in business since 2013 as the first wood-fired pizza truck in the Dayton region. It also offers catering services, as stated on its website.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!