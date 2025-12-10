New plan to combat high-tech car thefts as it rises at ‘alarming rate’

DAYTON — A Dayton-area state lawmaker wants to mess up car thieves’ business.

The plan focuses on going after the tools thieves are using to copy key fobs and drive off with stolen cars.

This new technology is forcing a change in the law.

State Representative Andrea White is sponsoring a bill that classifies possessing or using these devices as a criminal tool.

It can help strengthen cases against accused car thieves.

Dayton police recently testified in support of the change at the State House.

“These are tools that locksmiths and mechanics use legitimately. But they’re also being co-opted by individuals and theft rings to steal cars and their contents at an increasingly alarming rate,” White said.

