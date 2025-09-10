New police chief officially sworn in at local city council meeting

WEST CARROLLTON — A new police chief was officially sworn in during a local city council meeting on Tuesday.

The West Carrollton Police Department wrote in a social media post that Deputy Chief David Wessling took the oath of office.

West Carrollton Mayor Rick Barnhart administered the oath at the city council meeting.

News Center 7 previously reported that Wessling is succeeding the retiring police chief, David Woodard.

Wessling started his career with the West Carrollton Police Department in 2001. He was promoted to sergeant in 2008.

He previously served as deputy chief since 2016 until his recent appointment as police chief.

“It is an honor to serve the City of West Carrollton as Chief of Police,” Wessling previously said. “I am proud of the dedication of our department to this City, and I look forward to continuing to build strong partnerships with our residents, businesses, and community leaders.”

