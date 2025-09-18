New program aimed at expanding affordable housing for low-income families

DAYTON — Families Flourish of the Miami Valley, a program aimed at expanding affordable housing, has launched in Dayton after starting in Columbus.

The program offers three years of rental assistance set at about $500 monthly to families that financially qualify, along with support and guidance through resources and volunteer assistance.

“Housing stability, financial stability, mental and physical well-being, those are all things that this program will focus on,” said Antoinette Hampton, Executive Director of Families Flourish of the Miami Valley.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

Nearly 40 percent of families in Montgomery County and a little more than 30 percent of families in Greene County live below the poverty line or are considered working poor, according to the United Way Ohio.

Cheralyn Elkins, a graduate and ambassador of the Columbus program, shared her experience, noting that it began with rental assistance and evolved into moving to the community of her choice and sustaining without financial assistance.“

You get the opportunity, and then you become more and more empowered,” Elkins said. “You have that freedom, but sometimes it’s hard when you don’t have the opportunity to do it. And here we get that opportunity,” Elkins said.

The program is currently in its fundraising stages and hopes to accept applications sometime next year.

Families Flourish of the Miami Valley aims to provide a holistic approach to building sustainable families in the community, with hopes of reducing poverty levels in the region.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group