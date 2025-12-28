New record set for warm temperatures in Dayton

New record set for warm temperatures in Dayton

MIAMI VALLEY — A record for the warmest temperature was set in Dayton on Sunday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Nick Dunn will have the latest TRACK and TIMING tonight on News Center 7 at 6:00 and 11:00.

TRENDING STORIES:

Sunday’s high temperature reached 66 degrees in Dayton, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

It breaks a 41-year record.

The previous high temperature was 64 degrees set back in 1984, NWS said.

These warm temperatures will be short-lived as a cold front moves into the region Sunday night into the overnight hours.

Temperatures will be 40 degrees lower on Monday morning.

Storm Center 7 will continue to update this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group