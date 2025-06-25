New record set for warmest low temperature in Dayton

DAYTON — A record for the warmest low temperature was set in Dayton on Tuesday.

Storm Center 7 continues to TRACK these hot and humid conditions. Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Britley Ritz has the latest TIMING on when we could see relief this morning on News Center 7 Daybreak from 4:25 a.m. until 7 a.m.

Tuesday’s low temperature in Dayton reached 74 degrees and broke the old record of 73 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

It was set twice in 1914 and 1952.

High temperatures on Wednesday will reach the low 90s with the heat index over 100.

Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Britley Ritz says thunderstorms could pop this afternoon. However, not everyone will see rain.

We will continue to update this developing story.

