New records reveal what investigators found in double murder-suicide victim’s condo

Police, Ohio BCI investigation Honey Tree Place Photo from: Malik Patterson/Staff
By WHIO Staff

SUGARCREEK TOWNSHIP — Newly obtained documents show that evidence showing shots were fired was found at the condo of a woman killed in a double murder-suicide over the weekend.

Police say Air Force 1st Lieutenant Jaime Gustitus, 25, and Jaymee Prichard, 33, were both killed by 34-year-old Jacob Prichard in a crime spree that spanned three counties.

An investigation revealed that Prichard broke into Gustitus’ condo on Honey Tree Place in Sugarcreek Township around 2 a.m. on Saturday and killed her.

Radio traffic from Saturday morning showed a dispatcher relaying information from a 911 caller who reported seeing a man with a gun banging on their neighbor’s door, trying to get into the condo. That caller also said they saw the man jump off the deck.

Neighbors told News Center 7 that officers discovered a ladder up to a second-floor balcony. Neighbors did not see police climb up to the balcony.

Radio traffic revealed officers tried to contact anyone inside but got “no answer” and left a message.

According to neighbors, police left the apartment around 3:30 a.m. on Saturday, then returned around 7 a.m.

