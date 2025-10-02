New restaurants coming to Dayton International Airport

DAYTON — A new partnership will help Dayton International Airport expand and enhance its food and beverage offerings for travelers and visitors.

The airport plans to enter into a five-year Master Lease and Concession Agreement with Tailwind DAY LLC beginning Jan. 1, 2026.

With the agreement, Tailwind will invest $2 million in capital improvements for the following concession concepts in the airport:

Warped Wing

Buckeye Pie

Dunkin’ Donuts

The 1903

Gem City Provisions

Renovations will include upgraded bars, countertops, seating, flooring, wall coverings, lighting, televisions, a hot coffee bar, and grab-and-go coolers.

“This partnership with Tailwind represents a bold reimagining of our airport’s culinary landscape,” said Gil Turner, City of Dayton Dept. of Aviation director.

Tailwind was unanimously selected from three submitted proposals, recognized for its outstanding service concepts, competitive pricing, operational expertise, and commitment to small business participation.

Officials said in a release on Thursday that the new concessions will enhance passenger experience at the airport.

Tailwind president and CEO, Jeffrey Switzer, said the company is excited to partner with the airport.

“Our goal is to provide travelers with a memorable and enjoyable experience through high-quality dining options that reflect the character of the community and the familiarity of national favorites,” Switzer said.

