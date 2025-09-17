New school zone signage up in local city

WEST CARROLLTON — A local police department is asking its community to stay vigilant as new school zone speed limit zones have been established.

The West Carrollton Police Department said new signage has been installed along Central Avenue between Stadium Avenue and Cedar Street.

This change comes as West Carrollton City Schools opened a new elementary school.

The department said the active school zone times are Monday through Friday from 7:50 a.m. to 8:20 a.m. and 2:35 p.m. to 3:05 p.m.

The speed limit in a school zone is 20 mph.

“We kindly ask for your cooperation in adhering to these changes. The safety of our children depends on your vigilance!” the department said.

