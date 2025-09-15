New search underway in Great Miami River in same area as searches for missing girl, man

DAYTON — A search is underway on the Great Miami River on Monday, days after personal belongings were discovered along the riverbank.

Rescue crews were called to West Monument and West Riverview around 1:19 p.m. after a caller told dispatchers they spotted what they believed to be a body in the water, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Supervisor.

As News Center 7 previously reported, on Sept. 11, Dayton fire crews responded to reports of a water rescue in the area of Interstate 75 and W Monument Avenue.

The search efforts began after personal belongings were found on the riverbank in the area of West Monument Avenue and I-75.

The items were described as “personal belongings you wouldn’t usually feel someone would leave behind.”

On social media, Dayton police asked for the public’s help to located Scarlibeth Garcia Montes and Oscar Garcia, described as a child and adult male, however their ages were not given. Police said the two were last seen early Thursday morning.

The family’s car was found near the CODE Credit Union building on West Monument Avenue, near where all search efforts have been the last two days.

Additionally, police added Scarlibeth’s shoes, and socks, keys, a tablet and cell phone were all located near the Great Miami River.

If you have information on the whereabouts of Scarlibeth and Oscar that can help police, you’re asked to call Dayton police at 937-333-COPS or Crime Stoppers at 937-222-STOP.

