New sit-down restaurant now open in Vandalia

VANDALIA — A new sit-down restaraunt celebrated its grand opening this week.

On Wednesday, Sept. 24, the Vandalia-Butler Chamber of Commerce staged a ribbon-cutting for Curry & Grill, Vandalia’s newest sit-down restaraunt.

“We had a great time this afternoon welcoming Vandalia’s newest sit-down restaurant,” the City of Vandalia said in a social media post.

Curry & Grill is located at 722 West National Road and specializes in Indian cuisine with a luncheon buffet.

The restaraunt is open Tuesday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. for lunch and 4:30 p.m, to 9:30 p.m. for dinner.

On Saturday and Sunday, the restaurant is open from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. for lunch and 4:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. for dinner.

The restaurant is closed on Mondays.

