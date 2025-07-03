New state budget expands driver’s education requirements

This change is part of the two-year $60 billion state operating budget signed into law by Ohio Governor Mike DeWine on Monday.

OHIO — Ohio’s budget now requires new drivers under 21 to pass a full driver’s education course before getting their license.

As reported on News Center 7 at 6:00, this change is part of the two-year $60 billion state operating budget signed into law by Ohio Governor Mike DeWine on Monday.

“This not only protects young drivers, it also protects everyone on our streets, on our highways,” DeWine said.

News Center 7’s Amber Jenkins talked to some young drivers about getting behind the wheel.

“I’m a little nervous but excited. I’m not gonna have a car at college, but it’s always good to know how to drive,” Oakwood resident Dustin said.

Dustin’s driver education test is less than a week away.

She is one of many teens in Ohio who are booking driver’s education classes.

“Students thought once they turn 18, they’re not required to take driver’s ed, just wait til 18. Well, it’s harder to wait till 21,” D & D Driving School instructor Sharon Fife said.

D & D Driving Schools has been teaching new drivers all across the region since 1952.

Fife said all good drivers are educated.

“It’s amazing the lack of knowledge of basic traffic laws,” Fife said.

Fife said she supports the new requirements listed in the budget.

“Because what they’re noticing is, any new driver has a higher crash rate. It’s a goal to lower the crash rates and deaths,” she said.

