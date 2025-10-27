New statewide initiative looks to combat elder abuse in Ohio

OHIO — Ohio officials have launched a new campaign to combat elder abuse.

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost’s office announced the campaign on Monday.

Estimates show that 1 in 10 Ohioans aged 60 or older suffer from abuse, with only 20% of cases being reported, according to the office.

The initiative includes a video titled “What’s Done in the Dark.”

It’s aimed at educating the public about elder abuse and reducing the stigma associated with being a victim.

“There is an epidemic of underreporting,” Yost said. “Our elders need to know that there is no shame in being victimized. The shame belongs only to those who harm and take advantage of vulnerable residents.”

State statistics reveal a 400% increase in elder abuse cases in Ohio over the past seven years, including neglect, physical, emotional, sexual, and financial abuse.

The video will be posted by Yost’s Elder Justice Unit at public events and featured on new Elder Abuse Resources webpages on the Attorney General’s website, according to the office.

It features several victims in Ohio sharing their stories to educate others and empower them to report abuse.

“Ohio owes a debt of gratitude to those who have helped to create this inspiring video,” Yost said.

Delaware County Prosecutor Melissa Schiffel said in the video that about 90% of elder abuse cases involve a perpetrator who is a family member or a trusted individual.

“They have access and knowledge of the victim — it’s a tragedy every time,” Schiffel said.

The office also announced a partnership with the Ohio Pharmacists Association to promote the campaign and teach pharmacists how to spot elder abuse.

The campaign aims to raise awareness and encourage reporting of elder abuse, with Yost emphasizing that victims are not alone and that help is available.

“Our senior citizens deserve dignity, protection and justice as much as anybody else,” Yost said.

