New Survey: Local village has one of the best main streets in America to take a walk

YELLOW SPRINGS — Yellow Springs has been recognized as one of the best places in the country to take a walk, according to Assisted Living Magazine.

Xenia Avenue in Yellow Springs was named the best main street for wellness walks in Ohio and ranked 56th in the nation by Assisted Living Magazine.

“In downtown, you have most everything you need, grocery items and other things, so the walkability becomes, should I jump in the car for a five-second trip to get that, or Hey, it’s a beautiful day, let’s go out for a walk. It’s a very walkable community,” said Shane Ayrsman, a business owner in Yellow Springs.

Phillip O’Rourke, Executive Director of the Yellow Springs Chamber, noted, “That sort of mention is huge, drawing attention to the vibrancy of downtown and what makes it so eclectic and a pleasurable place to walk.”

Residents and visitors alike enjoy walking along Xenia Avenue, which is a hub for dining, shopping, and leisurely strolls.

The recognition by Assisted Living Magazine is based on a survey of thousands of residents to identify the most walkable and lovable main streets in the United States.

Ayrsman, who also lives in Yellow Springs, sees the national attention as an opportunity to attract more visitors and boost local business.“It’s surprising that more communities aren’t focused on that, to get more people out because it’s definitely providing for a very vibrant downtown sales area too,” Ayrsman added.

The recognition of Xenia Avenue highlights the unique culture and walkability of Yellow Springs, potentially drawing more visitors and benefiting the local economy.

