New take on classic ride to replace Boo Blasters at Kings Island

MASON — Kings Island is set to debut a new take on a beloved dark ride next year.

“Phantom Theater: Opening Nightmare” will debut next spring, the park announced on Thursday.

The new attraction will be located at the site of the original Phantom Theater, which operated from 1992 to 2002. Boo Blasters on Boo Hill currently occupies the space, but the park announced earlier this month that it would be closing this year.

A spokesperson for Kings Island said families who’ve visited Kings Island have “always wanted” Phantom Theater to return.

“While paying homage to the original ride, Phantom Theater: Opening Nightmare’s modern and advanced features will help create new memories and stories for all who take their seat inside this amazing experience,’ Tony Carovillano, park manager of Kings Island, said.

Guests will take on the role of head usher No Legs Larry’s team, riding in enchanted opera boxes and using special spellbound flashlights to capture ghost notes and return them to the organ.

The ride includes fully built dimensional scenes such as backstage areas, haunted hallways, and dressing rooms, featuring animatronic characters like Houdelini, The Great Garbanzo, Hilda Bovine, and Lionel Burymore.

New surprises include the introduction of Arpeggio, Maestro’s furry feline friend.

As preparations for the new ride begin, guests have until September 1 to take their final rides on Boo Blasters on Boo Hill before it closes to make way for Phantom Theater: Opening Nightmare.

