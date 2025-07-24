New task force designed to help tackle stray dog problem in Montgomery County.

The Montgomery County Animal Resource Center reports approximately 1,400 stray dogs in the area, contributing to a series of attacks around the Miami Valley.

DAYTON — Stray dogs have been causing attacks and injuries in Montgomery County, prompting local efforts to address the issue.

“When I lost him on December 16th, 2023, I was devastated,” said Kristen Tilton, co-chair of the Animal Welfare Task Force, after her dog Brunson died from injuries sustained on the streets.

Tilton started a petition to strengthen animal cruelty laws after the death of her dog, Brunson, which gained 38,000 signatures and gained the attention of State Rep. Phil Plummer. Plummer attended a community meeting where the idea of a specialized task force to address the stray dog problem was discussed.

Chris Johnson, owner of Eye in the Sky Drone Animal Recovery, uses thermal drones to locate lost pets, recently reuniting a dog named Snowball with her family after she was found stuck in water.

The task force aims to reduce the number of stray dogs through community outreach, education for pet owners, and changes to animal crime laws.

Tilton mentioned a partnership with the Montgomery County Animal Resource Center to allow rescues to pull dogs from the center, freeing space for more strays.

Efforts by the Animal Welfare Task Force and community members are underway to tackle the stray dog issue in Montgomery County, aiming to enhance safety and animal welfare.

There is a push in the Ohio Statehouse for tougher laws against aggressive dogs and their owners. If lawmakers pass this, it would increase jail time and fines for dog owners.

It would also require people who have so-called dangerous dogs to have liability insurance, and courts would have to order euthanasia for dogs that cause serious injuries or death.

