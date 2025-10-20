University opens new interactive 5G teaching lab

DAYTON — The University of Dayton School of Engineering has unveiled a new interactive 5G broadband teaching lab, partially funded by $4.26 million from the state of Ohio.

The initiative aims to raise awareness about career opportunities in the 5G sector.

Training will be available at various levels, including microcredits, certificate programs, and regular courses.

This funding will also initiate the fiber optic technician program at both Sinclair and the University of Dayton, enabling them to become Fiber Optic Association Inc.-approved schools.

Students participating in the program can earn certifications in the first four levels of 5G readiness and as radio frequency/microwave engineers.

Courses will cover a range of topics, including transmission lines, circuit design and manufacturing, signal generation, amplifiers, and other 5G technologies.

