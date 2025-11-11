New vendor coming to popular area food hall

The Silos Food Halls Matt Tuuri/Staff
By WHIO Staff

DAYTON — A new vendor is coming to The Silos in Dayton.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Fête, from the founder of the former Top Knot Kitchen, is a brand-new concept that includes the same food from Top Knot with even more variety.

TRENDING STORIES:

“Fête leans into its beloved bowls, salads, and sauces while adding new signature favorites like pumpkin chickpea curry and enchiladas verdes,” The Silos shared on social media.

It will include vegetarian, vegan, and gluten-free options alongside hearty classics.

“Fête is for everyone who believes that mealtime should be a party,” the post read.

A grand opening date for Fête has not been announced yet.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

 

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!