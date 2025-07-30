New video shows officer shooting at car during chase in Clark County

Two people got out and ran and remain at large, but officers found a juvenile in the backseat.

New video shows officer shooting at car during chase in Clark County

SPRINGFIELD — New video shows the moments a Springfield police officer shot at a car during a chase last week.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

As reported on News Center 7 at 11:00, Clark County deputies initially tried to stop a reported stolen vehicle on Interstate 70 around 1:40 a.m. on Thursday.

TRENDING STORIES:

The driver wouldn’t stop and reached speeds over 100 mph.

>>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Officer shoots at reported stolen vehicle during chase in Clark County; 2 remain at large

The suspect vehicle eventually got off the interstate at State Route 72 and then entered the City of Springfield.

At this point, both the Ohio State Highway Patrol and Springfield Police had joined the chase, according to a previous News Center 7 report.

Newly obtained body camera and cruiser camera video shows a Springfield officer throwing stop sticks on the road as the car approaches.

“Is that him right there?” the officer is heard saying on body camera video. “Stop, stop, stop, stop!”

The officer pulls out their department-issued firearm and shoots one round in the direction of the car as it speeds by.

“Shots fired, shots fired,” the officer said. “They tried to run me over at Clifton.”

As previously reported by News Center 7, the shooting happened at the intersection of E John Street and Clifton Avenue.

The suspect continued to drive off and was chased through the city.

The driver later hit a parked car while turning, and eventually stopped near Southern Parkway and Singer Street.

Two people got out and ran and remain at large, but officers found a juvenile in the backseat.

The officer involved remains on paid administrative leave.

The Springfield Police Division’s internal administrative review is ongoing, and the Clark County Prosecutor’s Office is also conducting an independent review of the incident.

Anyone who witnessed the chase or has information is asked to call the police at (937) 324-7716.

“As Chief of Police, I want to reaffirm our commitment to transparency, accountability, and public trust. Any time an officer uses force, especially involving the discharge of a firearm, we take it very seriously. These situations deserve and require a thorough and impartial review to ensure that actions taken are in line with law, policy, and our duty to serve with professionalism and integrity. We understand the public’s interest and concern, and we will continue to share information as it becomes available. We are fully cooperating with the independent review being conducted by the Clark County Prosecutor’s Office, while simultaneously conducting our own internal review. While we allow the process to run its course, I want to acknowledge the toll that these incidents take on everyone involved, including the officer. All officers are entitled to a fair, thorough, and respectful review of their actions. We will continue to provide updates as more information becomes available and as the reviews progress. We are dedicated to doing what’s right, for our officers, for those involved in the incident, and for all people in our community.” — Springfield Division of Police Chief Allison Elliot said in a statement

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group