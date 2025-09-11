New warning after Miami Valley man scammed out of $65K

scam alert Picture of Scam
By WHIO Staff

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY — Deputies in Champaign County are issuing a new warning after one of their residents was recently scammed out of thousands of dollars.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The man received an email from Apple instructing him to contact a person from the Federal Trade Commission and withdraw money, according to the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office.

TRENDING STORIES:

He was told a courier would come to pick up the money.

Deputies said the man was scammed out of $65,000.

“Just remember, no Government agency will contact you through an email or text message,” the sheriff’s office said.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

 

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!