New warning issued about rental property scams in Montgomery County

MIAMISBURG — Police have issued a warning about rental scams reported across the region.
The Miamisburg Police Department wrote in a social media post about rental scams.
“If a deal seems too good to be true or someone asks for money up front without a proper lease or viewing, it’s most likely a scam,” the department said.
Miamisburg Police gave some tips on how people can avoid being scammed:
- Always verify listings through a licensed Realtor or trusted property management company.
- Use secure methods of payment. Never provide your social security number or bank details during the pre-approval process.
- Be cautious of unusually low rent, claims of urgency, and requests for payment before you’ve seen the rental.
- Report suspicious activity.
The department added that people should trust their instincts and “be cautious” while looking for rental properties online.
