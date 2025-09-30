New yarn, craft shop to open in Darke County

GREENVILLE — A new yarn and craft shop is expected to open in Darke County.

The Yarn Remedy, a new craft and yarn shop in Downtown Greenville, will have its grand opening on Saturday, November 1, from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The Yarn Remedy was founded by Greenville resident Tristin Coghill and is “the place to buy yarn, take crochet and knitting lessons, and sit and stitch.”

The store, located at 530 S. Broadway in Downtown Greenville, will offer:

A wide range of yarns (wool, acrylic, blends, and specialty fibers).

Knitting and crochet accessories.

A small collection of handmade gifts.

Scheduled lessons taught by local experts.

A cozy “sit-and-stitch” corner where customers can work on projects in a relaxed, supportive environment.

The Yarn Remedy will also host a store preview on Saturday, October 11, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. as part of the Downtown Girls Day Out event.

During the Grant Opening Celebration, visitors can sign up for a drawing of a gift basket scheduled for November’s First Friday.

“I’m thrilled to open The Yarn Remedy in the heart of Greenville. I look forward to welcoming everyone who wants to tap into their inner fiber artist,” Coghill said.

Find more information about The Yarn Remedy at their website or on social media.

