Man dead after hit-and-run on busy interstate; involved in 2 accidents

MORROW COUNTY — A New York man has died after being struck by a vehicle on Interstate 71 in Morrow County on Friday morning
Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers responded to a call to I-71 North in Harmony Township around 1:40 a.m., according to our news partners, WBNS.
Troopers located a man on the left shoulder of the interstate, and he was pronounced dead on the scene.
The man was identified as 44-year-old Hua Zheng, of Brooklyn.
During the investigation, it was determined that Zheng was hit by a vehicle that left the scene.
Troopers said Zheng had been in a separate crash when he had stopped alongside the road.
He was outside of his car when he was hit by a fleeing vehicle.
Troopers are looking for what they believe is a Chevrolet with front-end damage.
Anyone with information is asked to call OSHP at 740-363-1392.
The incident remains under investigation.
