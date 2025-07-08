Mosquitoes test positive for West Nile Virus in Greene County

FAIRBORN — Mosquitoes have tested positive for the West Nile Virus in another Miami Valley county.
The mosquitoes were found in Fairborn, according to the Greene County Health Department.
Crews will spray on Thursday from 3:30-7:30 a.m.
The following areas will be sprayed:
- Hebble Avenue to the north
- Broad Street to the west
- North Maple Street to the east
- Dayton Drive to the south
- Fairfield Park
- Angel’s Pass in Beavercreek
News Center 7 previously reported that infected mosquitoes have also been found in Montgomery County.
You can reduce your risk of WNV by using insect repellent and wearing long-sleeved shirts and long pants to prevent mosquito bites.
More information can be found here.
