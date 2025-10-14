Newly opened restaurant near Dayton Mall unveils new menu

MIAMI TOWNSHIP — Underground Chuck’s in Miami Township has unveiled a new menu.

News Center 7 previously reported that the restaurant opened earlier this year in the former O’Charleys at 2260 Miamisburg Centerville Road in Miami Twp.

The revamped menu features an array of appetizers, burgers, sandwiches, entrees, and desserts, all served in a relaxed, welcoming atmosphere.

The new lineup of handhelds includes the Bodacious Bourbon Burger, which combines melted gouda cheese with a bourbon bacon sauce, and the Pimento Patty Melt, featuring crispy-edged smash patties with pimento cheese and caramelized onions on Texas toast.

Sandwich options have expanded with the Chili Crisp Chicken BLT and the Korean BBQ Chicken Sandwich.

Entrees include the Steak Frites, featuring USDA Choice sirloin with chimichurri sauce, and the Brussels Sprout Chicken Salad.

Dessert lovers can indulge in the Butter Cake or the Mango Layer Cake.

