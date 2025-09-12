Night Sky: Mark Your Calendars

This long-exposure photograph shows the Lyrids meteors shower passing near the Milky Way in the clear night sky of Thanlyin, nearly 14miles away from Yangon in 2015.

DAYTON — Happy Friday, everyone! Weather Specialist Nick Dunn here to talk about some neat things you can see in the sky over the next week or so. I would mark your calendars and set alarms accordingly if you are a stargazer or space watcher!

ISS Tonight

Let’s start with tonight! The International Space Station will do a flyover at a pretty good height and with a clear sky this should be easily visible. It will look like a bright, moving star with no flashing lights. Even if you have seen it before, it is still cool to see!

Weekend AM

Calling all early birds! If you are an early riser in the mornings, set an alarm to go outside both weekend mornings this weekend and look southeast! You should be able to see the moon, Jupiter, and Venus. In terms of weather, tomorrow morning looks great for visibility. Sunday morning has a bit of a wild card if any cloud cover from decaying storms moves in, but I think this is worth a check!

Night Sky Planet-Star

Now, let’s look ahead a bit and hit a triple! Next Friday morning, pending good weather, we have a crescent moon with Venus and the bright star Regulus on deck to see! They should be pretty close together, marking one of the cooler things we may see align in the sky all year. It will require you to wake up early, but I think this is worth a check!

While the weather has not been exciting, at least we have a few things to check out above in the sky to mix things up a bit! You can check the WHIO Weather App for a forecast of cloud cover hour-by-hour and check radar to see if clouds hinder any viewing this weekend! Enjoy!