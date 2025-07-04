‘Nip/Tuck,’ ‘Charmed’ star dead at 56

(Photo by John Sciulli/Getty Images for RS/TV, Inc.)

“Nip/Tuck” and “Charmed” star Julian McMahon has died at 56 years old.

McMahon died in Clearwater, Florida, on Wednesday, July 2, following a private cancer battle, his wife Kelly told Deadline.

McMahon’s role in “Nip/Tuck” earned him a Golden Globe nomination in 2005 for Best Actor—Television Series Drama, E! News reported.

“We ask for support during this time to allow our family to grieve in privacy. And we wish for all of those to whom Julian brought joy, to continue to find joy in life. We are grateful for the memories.” Kelly told Deadline.

