No. 1 Ohio State dominates Minnesota to earn Homecoming win

Minnesota Ohio St Football Ohio State quarterback Julian Sayin looks for an open receiver against Minnesota during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete) (Jay LaPrete/AP)
By WHIO Staff

COLUMBUS — The top-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes dominated Minnesota in a 42-3 win on Homecoming on Saturday in Columbus.

Julian Sayin passed for 326 yards and three touchdowns. It was his third 300-yard game in five starts.

The Buckeyes remain undefeated at 5-0.

The Golden Gophers led 3-0, but C.J. Donaldson’s touchdown run gave Ohio State a 7-3 lead after one quarter.

Sayin found Jeremiah Smith for an eight-yard touchdown to increase it 14-3. Carnell Tate caught a 44-yard touchdown pass to expand the advantage to 21-3 at halftime.

Bo Jackson’s five-yard run in the third quarter gave the Buckeyes a 28-3 lead.

Smith caught his second score of the game from nine yards out in the fourth quarter. Lincoln Kienholz capped the scoring with a one-yard run.

OSU’s defense held Minnesota to 162 yards of total offense.

Ohio State plays at Illinois on October 11.

Kickoff is at noon.

