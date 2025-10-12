No. 1 Ohio State forces 3 turnovers to beat No. 17 Illinois

CHAMPAIGN, IL — The top-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes took advantage of mistakes to beat No. 17 Illinois, 34-16, in Champaign, Illinois, on Saturday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The Buckeyes forced and recovered two fumbles and intercepted Illini quarterback Luke Altmeyer once. OSU scored 21 points off those turnovers.

Julian Sayin passed for 166 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Sonny Styles led the Buckeye defense with 10 tackles, including eight solos.

Ohio State improves to 6-0 overall, 3-0 in the Big Ten.

TRENDING STORIES:

The Buckeyes drove to the Illinois 8 to start the game, and Jayden Fielding’s 26-yard field goal gave them a 3-0 lead.

Payton Pierce intercepted a Luke Altmeyer pass, and OSU started at the Illinois 43. C.J. Donaldson Jr. capped it with a one-yard touchdown run to extend it to 10-0 after one quarter.

Fielding made his second field goal from 31 yards out to increase the advantage to 13-0 with 6:43 left until halftime. Kayden McDonald forced and recovered a fumble for Ohio State. Bo Jackson caught a swing pass and ran 17 yards for a touchdown that expanded the advantage to 20-0. The Illini added a field goal to cut the lead to 20-3 at halftime.

Illinois got closer in the third quarter as Aidan Laughery scored off a 1-yard pitch on fourth down, cutting it to 20-10. Ohio State responded as Donaldson scored his second touchdown to give them a 27-10 lead after three.

Sayin connected with Jeremiah Smith for a two-yard score in the back right corner of the end zone to increase it to 34-10. Illinois added another touchdown to cap the scoring.

Ohio State’s next game will be on Oct. 18 at Wisconsin in Madison, Wisconsin, at 3:30 p.m.

The game will be televised nationally on CBS here on Channel 7.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group