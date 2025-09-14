No. 1 Ohio State overcomes sluggish 1st half, pulls away from Ohio University

COLUMBUS — It took the top-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes a half to get going, but eventually they pulled away from the Ohio University Bobcats to win, 37-9, at Ohio Stadium in Columbus.

Quarterback Julian Sayin threw for 347 yards and three scores.

Wide receiver Jeremiah Smith scored two second-half touchdowns. He also caught nine passes for 153 yards.

OSU improved to 39-1 overall against the current Mid-American Conference (MAC) members. Their loss was to Akron back in 1894.

The Buckeyes improved to 3-0 overall.

Ohio State led 13-0 after Sayin found Max Klare for a 16-yard touchdown pass with 2:29 left until halftime. Brack Peacock’s 44-yard field goal cut the Bobcats’ halftime deficit to 13-3.

Ohio University scored on the second play of the third quarter. Parker Navarro threw a 67-yard touchdown pass to Chase Hendricks, but the extra point was missed. The Buckeyes led, 13-9. That was as close as the Bobcats got.

Jaydin Fielding’s 22-yard field goal increased it to 16-9. Sayin went deep to Smith for a 47-yard touchdown pass to expand the advantage to 23-9 after three quarters.

Carnell Tate’s 49-yard touchdown catch increased it to 30-9 early in the fourth quarter. Smith capped the scoring with a 17-yard touchdown run.

Ohio State is off next week.

Their next game will be Sept. 27 at Washington when they open Big Ten play.

