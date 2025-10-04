No issues after extra security measures put in place at local high school football game

A local district enforced some new rules to keep everyone safe at a football game.

HUBER HEIGHTS — A local district enforced some new rules to keep everyone safe at a football game.

Friday night, Springfield played against Wayne at Heidkamp Stadium.

Huber Heights Superintendent Jason Enix mentioned some of the new rules ahead of the game.

“Having visitor parking and a visitor gate, as opposed to just a single gate entrance, which is the way that this facility is set up. So, trying to do some things that are very much mimicking what other facilities around the region have done,” Enix said

The last time Wayne hosted Springfield, some off-the-field fighting occurred, and immediate changes were made.

“Nothing about safety is too extreme,” Enix said.

Additional police had a presence at entrances and throughout the stadium.

Sharvae Rhodes, a Wayne parent, said she was excited to see the new rules.

“Going off of last year was very detrimental for some of the students and parents as well. So there’s extra measures and safety for our children first and parents second is always a plus,” Rhodes said.

Not all students agreed.

“I feel like they were just doing a little too much. Like the gate, I feel like that wasn’t necessary,” Jayden Ricks said.

Many students said they were there for a good time.

“I love it. We’re helping the Wildcats be a better program. Cheering them on, seeing them win games. Beautiful,” Michael Ramsey said.

Ramsey said as a wildcat, he wishes Wayne nothing but success for the rest of the season.

“Our rivals are Trotwood, that’s it,” he said.

Springfield won 42 to 14.

Enix said they will decide next week which rules they will keep and which ones they need to improve on.

