‘No responsibility;’ Mother fighting for harsher penalties 2 years after son killed in Dayton crash

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — A mother whose son died in a car crash just a few weeks before his high school graduation is concerned about the justice system.

Crystal Heflin says deaths that happen as a result of car crashes are treated much differently than deaths involving guns or knives.

19-year-old Chris Gwynne was killed in a crash at the intersection of Cambridge Avenue and Salem Avenue around 1:30 a.m. on April 30, 2023.

He was supposed to ride with a cousin to pre-graduation parties, but ended up riding in a car filled with six young people.

Gwynne said the 18-year-old woman driving the car was charged with aggravated vehicular homicide even after a plea deal, but was sentenced to just 30 days in jail.

“So, it’s like no responsibility, like she’s not made to actually face the fact that you caused someone to lose their life,” Heflin said.

