Non-profit feeds first responders who worked on Christmas Day

A local non-profit fed first responders who worked on Christmas Day. This was the fourth year that Antioch Temple hosted its two-day event in Dayton.

As reported on News Center 7 at 6:00, this was the fourth year that Antioch Temple hosted its two-day event in Dayton.

The event took place at the Antioch Shrine, located at the 100 block of E. First Street.

News Center 7’s Malik Patterson reports that this has been ongoing since Christmas Eve, on Wednesday.

All first responders had to do was go through the doors, write down their name, and which department they were with.

Organizers had multiple banquet-style trays laid out for anyone who wanted to attend, and also pick up food to go.

They also took orders for different departments.

Organizers also dropped off food to workers at Shriner Hospital.

Bruce Baughman, the organizer of the event, told Patterson that they fed over 100 people on Thursday.

“Just the appreciation that the cops have and the first responders that do come, really appreciate. They’re very appreciative of us doing this,” he said.

Patterson said that they will pack up leftover food on Thursday night and hand it out to those in need in Dayton.

