Non-profit offers outlet for teens to share fears, experiences with ongoing youth violence

DAYTON — Teen violence is a big topic in Dayton, and now a non-profit organization is bringing them into the conversation with a podcast.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7’s Taylor Robertson talks to teens about how this program is helping them LIVE on News Center 7 at 11:00.

TRENDING STORIES:

The City of Dayton had 40 homicides last year, and 10 of those victims were 18 years old or younger.

Lots of people hear about the violence on the news or social media, but many of the kids who show up at the Victory Project live it.

A group of friends came together to record a podcast, where they talk about the problems that directly affect them.

Miami Valley Career Technology Center student Timothy and his three co-hosts, Ya’Kaire, Kayden and Dezzmon, all came to the Victory Project to avoid one thing.

“The streets, it’s like basically having a child before marriage, getting a criminal history, and dropping out of school,” Stebbins High School student Ya’Kaire said.

But not long after they walked through the doors, they built an unbreakable bond.

“The bond that I share with all my friends here it’s more so a different day every day, if that makes sense, because they’re around. It makes me feel a lot more comfortable, more well, around others, it’s easier to openly be myself, if I’m being honest,” Timothy said.

It’s one of the reasons the founder of the Victory Project, Monnie Bush, thought a podcast would be a great outlet for the kids to share their views on things.

“Nobody can tell the story better than they can,” Bush said.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group