Nonprofit board president accused of using funds for Hulu subscriptions, bills

LISBON — The state took a nonprofit to court for allegedly misusing charitable funds and letting its board president live rent-free.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The lawsuit seeks to dissolve Lamb’s House and asks the court to appoint someone to manage the nonprofit’s remaining assets.

Lamb’s House, formed in 2002, describes itself as a ministry supporting addiction recovery.

TRENDING STORIES:

The organization owns 43 acres of land containing a nine-bedroom house, a 13,000-square-foot commercial building, and two barns.

The lawsuit alleges that Lamb’s House and its property have not served any charitable purpose since at least 2017.

Although the nonprofit claims that its property once provided housing to recovering addicts, in recent years it has served only as a residence for the board’s president.

While living on the property, he allegedly misused tens of thousands of dollars in charitable funds to cover personal expenses, including food, gasoline, utility bills, Hulu subscriptions, and more.

Ohioans who suspect a charitable organization of fraud or misuse can file a complaint at charitable.ohioago.gov or by calling 800-282-0515.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group