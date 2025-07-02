‘Not a prank;’ 2 juveniles arrested for trash can explosion at fireworks show

HUBER HEIGHTS — Two people were arrested in connection with a dangerous mortar explosion at a Fourth of July Celebration in Huber Heights over the weekend.

News Center 7’s Mike Campbell was the only news crew on scene as authorities served a search warrant Wednesday afternoon. He’ll have the latest of the arrests LIVE on News Center 7 at 6:00.

An explosive device was placed in a metal trash can and went off during the Star Spangled Heights event at Thomas A. Cloud Memorial Park last Saturday night.

The flying debris injured two children, caused panic and unfounded rumors of an active shooter.

The city announced Wednesday afternoon that two juvenile males were arrested after detectives executed search warrants at two houses.

The suspects were booked into the Montgomery County Juvenile Detention Center on aggravated arson, inducing panic, felonious assault and illegal sale of fireworks charges.

“If you play around, you’re going to find out, that’s what they did here and they’re about to find out,” Huber Heights Mayor Jeff Gore said.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

