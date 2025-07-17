‘Not right;’ 9-year-old hospitalized after being hit by car while running from loose dog

A 9-year-old is recovering after getting hit by a car while running from a loose dog.

‘Not right;’ 9-year-old hospitalized after being hit by car while running from loose dog

DAYTON — A 9-year-old is recovering after getting hit by a car while running from a loose dog.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

As reported on News Center 7 at 6, a driver hit Tiffany Edmond’s 9-year-old son, Domiko, on West Grand Tuesday as he was running from a neighbor’s dog.

“He just loves life, now his spirit is low because of the fact he’s like, ‘I’m never going outside,’ I’m like ‘you can’t live in fear,’” Edmond said.

She said he loves playing outside.

“He’s playful, he plays basketball, football. He’s very energetic,” Edmond said.

The scene on West Grand was a scary sight for her.

TRENDING STORIES:

“To see your son just sitting there and can’t move. That’s not right,” Edmond said.

A diver on West Grand hit Domiko, who was running from a dog in the neighborhood.

A Dayton police crash report states a 2003 Chevy with three people inside hit him.

The crash injured his legs, and he was taken to Dayton Children’s Hospital.

“They had to do surgery, immediate surgery. Had rods in my son’s legs from the car,” Edmond said. “It’s going to take him a long time to be able to get healed and walk and back to normal.”

As Domiko recovers in the hospital, his mother is splitting her time there and fighting for justice for him.

She said this isn’t the first time this dog chased Domiko.

“My heart does cry out for the driver. But as far as the lady with the dog, yeah, I hold you responsible for this because you should have took care of your dog. Make sure your dog was on a leash,” Edmond said.

This is especially traumatic for her as she lost a child in a similar manner.

Domiko’s older sister died after she crashed into a fire truck on I-75 in Franklin in 2022.

News Center 7 reached out to Dayton police for updates and to see if charges have been filed, but has not heard back.

We will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group