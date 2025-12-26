‘A not so merry start;’ ODOT crew hit by OVI driver

CLEVELAND — An Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) crew was hit early Christmas Eve morning by an OVI driver.

ODOT’s District 12 Cleveland wrote in a social media post that one of their night crews was hit on Wednesday.

It marks the 122nd time that an ODOT crew has been hit in 2025, according to ODOT.

ODOT said that after their crew was hit, several people ran from the scene, and they found alcohol inside the vehicle.

“A not-so-merry start to Christmas Eve,” ODOT said in the social media post. “As we are in the holiday season, we’d like to remind everyone that drinking and driving is extremely dangerous. Not only for yourself, but for everyone else you may put in danger if you choose to drive drunk.”

ODOT encouraged people to drive sober or secure a ride this holiday season.

