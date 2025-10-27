Notre Dame football coach, Wayne grad makes donation to district

SOUTH BEND, INDIANA - APRIL 12: Head coach Marcus Freeman of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish looks on during the 94th Annual Notre Dame Blue-Gold Spring Game at Notre Dame Stadium on April 12, 2025 in South Bend, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

HUBER HEIGHTS — A local school district recently got a large donation from one of its most famous alumni.

Marcus Freeman, a Wayne High School graduate and the current head coach of the University of Notre Dame football team, donated $330,000 to the district at their school board meeting earlier this month, Superintendent Jason Enix confirmed.

Huber Heights City Schools revealed that the donation is aimed at renovating the weight room at Wayne High School.

“In his remarks, Freeman referenced the gratitude and pride he has for growing up in Huber Heights and attending Wayne, with the desire to give back,” the district stated in a recap of the meeting.

Enix told News Center 7 on Monday that the board is grateful for the donation.

After graduating from Wayne, Freeman went on to play football at the Ohio State University.

He coached at Ohio State, Kent State, Purdue, and the University of Cincinnati before becoming the defensive coordinator at Notre Dame. He was named the head coach of the Fighting Irish in December 2021.

