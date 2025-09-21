Nuisance property demolished in Montgomery County

HARRISON TOWNSHIP — A property that was declared a public nuisance in Harrison Township has been demolished.

The house at 3901 Old Riverside Drive was demolished on Tuesday, according to a social media post by Harrison Township.

The Montgomery County Court of Common Pleas declared the property a public nuisance, appointed a receiver, and ordered demolition earlier this year.

The post indicates that this move was to protect the safety, health, and welfare of the neighborhood.

The debris will be cleared and the property will be prepared for sale.

The proceeds will eventually help cover demolition and cleanup costs, according to the post.

“This outcome reflects years of work by Harrison Township Code Enforcement Officers, with critical support from the Harrison Township Fire Department and the Harrison Township District of the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, who consistently responded to emergencies at the site,” the post read.

A spokesperson with the township said in this case, demolition was the right thing to do as it eliminated a "persistent hazard."

