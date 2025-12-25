Numbers drawn for Wednesday’s $1.7 billion Powerball

OHIO — Check those numbers! Wednesday’s Powerball numbers have been released.
The numbers are 4, 25, 31, 52, and 59.
The Powerball number is 59, according to the Powerball website.
The estimated jackpot is worth $1.7 billion with an estimated cash value of over $780 million.
