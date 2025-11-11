Nurse attacked at Ohio university hospital

COLUMBUS — A man is facing charges after an incident at The Ohio State University (OSU) Wexner Medical Center that involved a nurse and a newborn baby.

On Thursday, a male visitor allegedly pulled a nurse by her shirt collar as the nurse tried to secure the baby, according to our news partners, WBNS.

The newborn was unharmed.

The man was taken to the emergency department for medical evaluation.

Dan Hedman, the OSU spokesperson, said charges have been filed against the man for violation of a protection order, unlawful restraint, and assault.

“There’s a lot of anger and sadness that this could happen to one of our own,” said Bret Apple, first vice president of the Ohio State University Nurses Organization.

Apple said this is not the first time this has happened.

“This altercation is a troubling example of a persisting national problem. No one should face the threat of harm at work. We remain firmly committed to providing a safe and secure environment for everyone who comes to our facilities to work, learn, or receive care,” said a hospital spokesperson.

The nurses’ union is frustrated with the aftermath of the situation, said Apple.

“Leadership, administration, needs to first ask, ‘Are you OK?’ Baseline, are you OK as a human being, and then offer the resources that we have available to us,” Apple said.

The hospital spokesperson said steps after the incident were missed, which delayed support services for the nurse involved until the next day. The hospital is working to make sure a delay like that doesn’t happen again.

The Ohio State University Nurses Organization and the Ohio Nurses Association penned a letter of no confidence to the hospital’s chief administration officer.

“Ultimately, this falls on leadership, this falls on administration, ultimately, we have as an organization, we have no confidence in our chief administration officer,” Apple said.

He said now, the focus is to make sure that the nurse is okay.

